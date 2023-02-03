Sevier Animal Care Center 'out of space,' adoption fees waived

The Sevier Animal Care Center said Friday that they are getting a "large animal control case," and many of the dogs were injured.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center said they were out of space on Friday, and said they needed people to foster or adopt some of the animals in their facility as they prepared to take in a "large animal control case."

They said many of the dogs involved in the case were injured and some could have already passed away on the property.

"We and our county animal control officers are in crisis mode," they said on social media.

They also said adoption fees were waived until further notice, to help make room for the incoming dogs involved in the animal control case. While they said they would need to hold the dogs from that case, they said it would make a huge difference if their current adoptable pets left the facility for a home.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog from the Sevier Animal Care Center can the pups they have available online. They range from dogs as young as two months to ones more than 11 years old. Most have been spayed and neutered.