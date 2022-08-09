Sevier Co. Animal Care Center 'desperate' for foster families, makes adoptions free after exceeding capacity

"We are about to have to choose between euthanasia and humane care. I cannot understate how desperate we are."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Animal Care Center said it has too many animals to care for and is asking for help from the community.

Last week the center said things "had never been this bad" after it had exceeded capacity, saying it took in more than 40 animals after the shelter was already full.

Cats and dogs that couldn't fit into the normal spaces lined the shelter's hallway and offices or were placed in pop-up crates. It said it was even about to place one in the shelter's bathroom.

It is now looking for temporary and forever homes to house all the animals. On August 6, the center said all adoptions were free.

"We are about to have to choose between euthanasia and humane care. I cannot understate how desperate we are," the center said.

The center's director, Ashley Thomas, said they have been dealing with hoarding cases recently.

"The hoarding cases have been a lot of stress on both us and the animals that were already here. Just adding more on the mix. It's just less time and resources on the ones that were already here," Thomas said.

People interested in adopting can visit this link. All adoptions include spay/neutering services, microchipping, shots, a physical exam and deworming.

If you'd like to help but cannot adopt an animal, the center said it needs foster families as well as volunteers to walk dogs and give its cats some attention.

The center said it needs foster families to take care of large dogs or kittens that are too small for adoption. People interested can fill out a questionnaire and sign up at this link or reach out to the foster coordinator at (865) 440-3945.

People wishing to volunteer should call the center at (865) 465-6300.