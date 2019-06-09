KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Sevier Animal Care Center just received a large group of dogs and puppies that were surrendered to them.

The agency said they received numerous animals surrendered in a large hoarding case.

Tennessee Dachshund Rescue and Sevier County Humane Society are helping the care center rehabilitate and prepare the dogs for adoption.

The facility is expecting to also receive about 20 to 30 feral cats that will need barn homes. The Sevier Animal Care Center is taking donations for feral boxes to help safely transport the feral cats and give them some alone time when they're being kept in the shelter.

The animal care center said volunteers and supplies are also needed. If you'd like to help, visit their website here.