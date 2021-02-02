Sevierville Fire Department welcomes new member of the team — Ember the Dalmation puppy

Officials with the fire department said Ember spent most of the day exploring her new home, playing with toys and giving her new team lots of love.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Fire Department welcomed a new member to the team on Sunday — Ember. She is a Dalmatian puppy and will live as a member of the fire department while being trained as the station dog.

Her name was decided through competition among second graders from Catlettsburg and Sevierville Primary schools, according to officials. A student from Sevierville Primary won and she will get the chance to be "firefighter of the day," riding to school with Ember on a firetruck on a chosen day.

Ember is a Continental Kennel Club registered puppy and will slowly transition into her life as the Sevierville Fire Department's station dog. She will be staying all three shifts at their headquarters as she continues transitioning into her new role.

