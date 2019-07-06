All shelter dogs want homes.

Some are called to something bigger.

Mina, a Dutch Shepherd who lived life as a shelter dog at Sevier Animal Center, found a new family with the Sevierville Police Department.

The brave pup and certified floofer is now an official member of their elite K-9 force.

"We are so happy for this girl because she desperately needed a job to do," Sevier Animal Center said in a Facebook post. "She is ridiculous happy and already loves her handlers."

They said Mina will be trained as an explosive detection dog.

Sevierville Police Department

"We are very proud to welcome Mina into our Sevierville Police Department family," Chief Joseph Manning also said. "Shelter dogs can have so much potential to be used in police service."

He added that adopting Mina for police service allows the department to be fiscally responsible and not have to spend thousands of dollars up front to purchase a dog.

Mina will be evaluated by Captain David Finchum and members of the Sevierville Police Department's K-9 unit to determine her potential as a K-9 member in the coming weeks.

Sevierville Police Department

Sevierville Police Department

