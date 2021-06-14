Smoky Mountain Service Dogs passes the leash to East Tennessee veteran

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee veteran got a new best friend on Monday.
Smoky Mountain Service Dogs passed a leash to US Army Sergeant First Class veteran Timmy Moyers.
The organization said this dog, Jewell, is a perfect match for Timmy.
"She means a lot. She's going to do a lot. She does a lot. I hope to do for her as she does to me," Moyers said.
His wife said this dog will change his everyday life.
"She gives him a focus. A focus for him to know he has something to do every day. Just being able to be like a parent to her and just have a companion," Teresa Moyers said.
Timmy served his nation for 26 years, with six combat deployments to Iraq, Kosovo, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Libya.