Smoky Mountain Service Dogs passes the leash to East Tennessee veteran

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee veteran got a new best friend on Monday.

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs passed a leash to US Army Sergeant First Class veteran Timmy Moyers.

The organization said this dog, Jewell, is a perfect match for Timmy.

"She means a lot. She's going to do a lot. She does a lot. I hope to do for her as she does to me," Moyers said.

His wife said this dog will change his everyday life.

"She gives him a focus. A focus for him to know he has something to do every day. Just being able to be like a parent to her and just have a companion," Teresa Moyers said.