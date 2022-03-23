'Snort,' a 24-year-old pig, passes away in South Knoxville

The Hunt family previously said they believed Snort was the oldest pig on the planet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Snort, a 24-year-old pig who belonged to a South Knoxville family, has passed away. He was around 120 years old, at least in pig years.

The Hunt family previously said that they thought he was the oldest pig on the planet. They said he passed away Monday night and they buried him on their farm.

They said they got Snort when Trey Hunt was only 4 years old. He is 28 years old now, growing up alongside a pig that astonished the entire family. He said Snort would usually act like a dog, roaming around a yard and living underneath the family's porch.

However, Karlan Hunt was the main caretaker, the family previously said.

"I never expected him to live as long as he's lived, but he's always been a healthy pig," she previously said. "He's been to the vet one time in his life, and that was when he was neutered as a young pup."

The family sent an application to have Snort admitted into the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest pig. Unfortunately, they said they did not have documentation to prove Snort was 24 years old.