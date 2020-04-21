KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some people, social distancing can make it hard to do regular errands like taking their pets to the vet. So, some veterinarians are taking services to their clients.

Banfield Pet Hospital, Morgan County Animal Hospital, the Knoxville Animal Clinic and several other East Tennessee veterinary clinics now offer curbside services. Staff go up to their clients' cars to get their pets, taking them inside the clinic while the owners stay outside.

Clients should still maintain 6 feet between themselves and the veterinary staff, including when handing over pets.

Some veterinary clinics are asking clients to open their doors first when handing over pets, and to only give them items when asked, according to staff from Morgan County Animal Hospital.

Pets should also be on a leash or in a carrier, according to veterinary staff.

Clinics are also asking people to be patient as veterinarians adjust to social distancing guidelines.

By offering curbside services, veterinary clinics can maintain social distancing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. It protects staff, clients and most of all — the animals.

Some clinics, like Banfield Pet Hospital, also offer online services for clients. Through their website or an app, people can upload information about their pets and what they're going to the clinic for.

It helps veterinary staff know what to expect when a client pulls up to a clinic. That way, they can treat pets faster and more effectively, without the owner around them.

Veterinarians still recommend owners wash their hands after handling their pets to protect themselves and their animals.

People can usually contact their veterinarian online. The Morgan County Animal Hospital can be reached online. Banfield Pet Hospital can also be reached through its website, as well as the Knoxville Animal Clinic.

