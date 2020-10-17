'There's a lemur!' 5-year-old helps crack SF Zoo theft case

The stolen lemur went viral for its perpetually surprised expression earlier this week.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say they arrested a man suspected in the abduction of a ring-tailed lemur from the city’s zoo, where officials rewarded a 5-year-old boy who helped recapture the endangered primate with a lifetime membership.

Police said Friday that a 30-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the theft and will face charges in San Francisco.