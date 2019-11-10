Halloween is almost here and that means lots of candy!

But, did you know you can help endangered animals by purchasing candy made from sustainable palm oil?

According to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, palm oil is a form of edible vegetable oil obtained from the fruit of the African oil palm tree.

The World Wildlife Fund states palm oil is in more than half of all packaged products Americans consume. This includes cookies, crackers, shampoo, lotions and even candy.

As global production of palm oil has increased, several candy companies are partnering with members of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil to help make a difference for critically endangered species such as the orangutan and Sumatran tiger by using certified sustainable palm oil in their products.

To see a full list of sustainable palm oil Halloween Candy this year click here.

