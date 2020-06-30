Tampa family finds gator with missing limbs lying on their front porch

TAMPA, Fla. — A family in Tampa woke up to find something on their front porch that they did not order from Amazon -- an 8-foot alligator with two missing limbs.
Croc Encounters, a group operating out of Tampa, said it got an emergency call from the family about the gator refusing to leave their porch.
The gator was apparently drawing a crowd all morning, and the family had even set up a sign that read, "Delivery Stop! Leave Packages here! ALLIGATOR at front door!! (seriously)."
The group said the gator wasn't too happy to leave his spot on the porch, as he "smashed everything in sight upon exiting."
Croc Encounters said the gator is likely missing two limbs because of a fight with another gator, but that hasn't stopped him from getting around. The gator will now have a new home at the Croc Encounters facility.
The facility is open to the public for guided tours with a reservation. It's home to a group of nuisance alligators captured around Hillsborough County that would have otherwise been killed.
Gator found on front porch in Tampa
- New coronavirus numbers: Florida adds another 6,093 new cases
- What new Florida laws go into effect on July 1
- Florida woman in viral video charged with battery after reportedly coughing on cancer patient at store
- City of Sarasota passes face mask mandate for indoor and outdoor public spaces
- These Florida beaches are closed July 4th weekend
- Pinellas County beaches will be open for July 4th weekend
- Zip codes with the most coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter