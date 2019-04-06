TAZEWELL, Tenn. — A bear was spotted near downtown Tazewell, according to a post from the Tazewell Police Department.

Officers said they have responded to multiple sightings and have encountered the bear.

Tazewell PD said the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has been notified and have officers in the area.

The bear has not been violent up to this point and appears to be looking for food, according to TPD.

Officials said you should not approach the bear.

The last sighting was on Church Street behind the courthouse. The bear has traveled between Church Street and the Tazewell City Park. The description is approximately a 300-pound black bear, according to TPD.

TPD said it does not intend to hurt the bear.

Officers have utilized TWRA issued rubber bullets to scare it off when it entered the park near where people were, according to officials.

Officers said the goal is to move the bear back out into the wilderness.