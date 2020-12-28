Tennessee forms new state health commission for horses

The commission will work to survey equine health and emerging health issues affecting horses in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has formed a new commission that will study and track health issues facing the state's horse population.

The newly-formed Tennessee Equine Health Advisory Commission is made up of nine horse experts from across the state, including Dr. Steve Adair from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. It will operate under the state Department of Agriculture to survey equine health and emerging health issues affecting horses.

“Animal health is a primary focus in agriculture,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said. “With this group of experts who have personal and professional knowledge in the horse industry, I’m confident animal health initiatives in our state will be even stronger.”