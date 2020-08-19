Tennessee's Free Hunting Day and squirrel hunting season kick off Saturday

On Saturday, all Tennessee residents will be allowed to hunt squirrels without a license.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The August deer hunting season is almost here, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is drumming up excitement by hosting a statewide Free Hunting Day on Saturday during opening day of summer squirrel hunting season.

To celebrate opening day, its letting hunters in the state help others enjoy the experience for free.

"Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity to experience the enjoyment of the sport," the TWRA said.

On Saturday, August 12, all Tennessee residents will be allowed to hunt without a license and WMA permits. Hunter education requirements are not waived, though, so people born on or after January 1, 1969 is still required to have successfully completed a hunter education course.

Hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day of squirrel season through Feb. 28, 2021. Each hunting day begins a half-hour before sunrise and ends a half-hour after sunset.

Along with squirrels, year-round species such as armadillos, beavers, coyotes, groundhogs, and striped skunks are open for hunting.

Hunters are asked to check info for particular wildlife management areas in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide and should always ask for permission to hunt on private lands.