The Buzz: Bee colonies move into Monroe County Beekeepers Apiary

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The housing market is buzzing in Monroe County, at least for bees.

Officials said thousands of bees moved into their new home at the Monroe County Beekeepers Apiary at the county's new justice center. A dedication was held for the new apiary on Friday.

The first colony — around 25,000 bees — moved into the apiary around March 8. They were joined by three other colonies, officials said, for a total of four colonies at the new location.

Officials said the hives will be maintained by members of the Monroe County Beekeepers Association, and that it is usually done through small workshops or field days announced the group's monthly newsletters.

Officials said they hope to use the colonies for teaching workshops throughout the year.

"Thanks to all who are helping out to make this happen," said Scott Venable, who is involved with the apiary. "Great things to come from this apiary!"