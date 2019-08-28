KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman is desperately searching for her missing dog after someone broke into her home last week and shot and killed her other dog.

Chloe, her missing white German Shepherd, was last seen Tuesday near McDaniel Avenue in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Police officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a burglary that happened on Aug. 20 on Valley Drive in South Knoxville.

The homeowner said the suspect got away with a couple electronics and pieces of candy, but she said none of that matters compared to what else they took.

"She's all I have left now. I need her back," said Cierra Bowman, who has been searching for her dog Chloe for a week. "I just need to find her, then I can put all of this behind me and start focusing on everything else."

She has posted flyers on both sides of Chapman Highway.

WBIR

Bowman and Chloe have been inseparable for nearly a decade, but when someone broke into her home last week, Chloe disappeared.

"She is hiding somewhere, I just don't know where," she said.

The intruder took a TV, speaker, and pieces of candy.

"I don't understand why they took what they did. They could have taken everything in that house. They didn't," she said.

But most importantly, she said they took a beloved life. Officers found her other dog, Gambit, dead in the home after he had been shot multiple times.

"Their job was not to be a guard dog," she said.

She doesn't know exactly what happened that early morning, but believes Gambit did his best to protect her home.

"I'm really hoping Gambit did get a piece of them," she said.

Chloe and Gambit were Bowman's everything, and while nothing will ever be the same for her, she's clinging on to the hope of soon being reunited with her missing piece.

"They took pretty much the only thing I care about. They did ruin my life. They did take the most important things to me," she said.

KPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and there are still no suspects in custody.

RELATED: Dog shot and killed, another dog missing after South Knoxville home burglary

Bowman said Chloe is usually spotted after school or when people are headed home from work. If you spot Chloe, Bowman said to immediately call her at (269) 204-8483.