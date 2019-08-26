PHILADELPHIA — A large cat whose photo went viral could be heading to a forever home as soon as this week.

BeeJay or Mr. B is a 26-pound cat that took the internet by storm after the Morris Animal Shelter shared his photo and asked for help finding somebody to adopt him.

Since then, they said they have had a “tremendous outpouring of support of Mr. B,” and have narrowed the search down to a handful of possible adopters.

While his adopters have yet to be named, the shelter said they think he will be heading to a perfect home.

The animal shelter said they were able to make shirts with Mr. B on it and sell them to help homeless animals.

Morris Animal Refuge Celebrate National Dog Day this Monday, 8/26 at the Shake Shack on ... 12th and Chestnut and help support our shelter pets - show this flyer at the register and they'll donate 25% of your purchase to the Refuge!

