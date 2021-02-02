Turtles are coming out ... slowly | TWRA urges people to leave turtles alone if spotted in yards

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said wandering turtles are usually looking for places to lay eggs.

TENNESSEE, USA — At many homes across East Tennessee, the grass is rustling. The weather is warming and lawns are growing, concealing creatures beneath. People may venture out to investigate what is lurking, crawling slowly around their homes.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said many people are finding turtles in their lawns.

They said most wandering turtles around this time of the year are females looking for a place to lay eggs. Most are searching for a particular spot that seems safe and accommodating. When turtles find a spot they like they tend to sniff around it, rub their faces in the soil and start digging a hole.

Then, they lay a clutch of eggs. The amount, color and shape of the eggs depend on the species of the turtle. And when they are done, they cover the eggs with soil and leave the nest.

The TWRA is urging people to leave both turtles and their eggs alone if they spot them in their yards. They usually take between 50 - 120 days to hatch. There are around 16 species in Tennessee.

Baby turtles can also make easy prey for many predators including raccoons, crows and even bullfrogs, according to officials. Anyone who wants to protect the eggs as they hatch can make sure to provide vegetation for baby turtles, giving them cover as they crawl out of their shells.

Homeowners can also be careful while gardening, staying aware of possible turtle egg mounds while mowing their lawns. Officials also said people can choose to stop using pesticides if they spot turtles in their lawn since the chemicals can harm both adult turtles and baby ones.