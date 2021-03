The second eaglet, designated “BC20,” made its grand appearance two days after its sibling hatched Thursday, "BC19".

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second eaglet of the season that is part of the ETSU Eagle Camera Project hatched on Saturday!

ETSU Eagle Cam eagles Eugene and Frances welcomed their second eaglet into the world Saturday at 11:30 a.m.