TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue is caring for two new cubs that were rescued in Sevier County after the two were spotted wandering alone last weekend.

ABR said the roughly 3-month-old cubs are sisters. While the fate of their mother is unknown, they said she had done a wonderful job taking care of the cubs up until she disappeared.

The organization named the two cubs "Raven Bear" and "Chickadee Bear."

On Friday, the two cubs were first spotted alone. ABR said it heard about them on Saturday, and a woman called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to report seeing the cubs.

On Saturday evening, the TWRA arrived to set up traps to capture the two cubs. ABR said capturing bears this young can be difficult since solid food doesn't appeal to them, and the only animal they managed to nab on Sunday in the traps was a "grumbly raccoon."

Neighbors in the area watched throughout the day, saying they spotted at least one cub, but no one saw the two together.

Eventually, one neighbor spotted one of the cubs in a tree and called the TWRA, standing under the tree so it couldn't run. An officer arrived and waited until the cub descended low enough to catch her with a catchpole.

The other cub had been spotted running on the ground nearby, and was later found in a tree an hour later in a nearly inaccessible area. ABR said the officer was able to rescue her and haul her to ABR with the help of neighbors.

ABR said both bears were in good condition, but Chickadee Bear had ringworm. The organization separated the siblings so they could get medication to get rid of the parasites. The two will remain in the Recovery Center for weeks to avoid spreading ringworm to the other rescued cubs.

