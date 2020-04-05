East Tennesseans may have seen a few foxes scamper through their neighborhood, recently. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that it is getting more calls of people seeing them, worried that they may be dangerous.

The TWRA said that people should simply leave foxes alone and that people shouldn't worry about them. According to officials with the TWRA, foxes just had their kits and are looking for food to feed themselves and their new offspring.

Their main sources of food are mice or rodents and rabbits, the TWRA said. Once the kits are a little older, the foxes will move on and leave neighborhoods alone once again.

Residents shouldn't leave pet food or trash outside, the TWRA said. It could attract more foxes and cause them to stay around neighborhoods longer.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency IT'S HAPPENED AGAIN! If you recall, last year we had a juvenile red-... tailed hawk entangled with a rat snake. Well, it's happened again in Jackson County. Rivers Rest Farm watched a juvenile red-tailed hawk snatch a rat snake. The rat snake choked the red-tailed and both fell to the ground.

RELATED: Rare albino deer spotted in Tennessee woman's back yard

RELATED: Pigeon Forge Police received several calls about animals with distemper in August

RELATED: East Tennessee neighborhood full of exotic animals