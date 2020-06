There are over 30 types of snake in Tennessee, but only 4 snakes are venomous.

State wildlife agents want to remind people its illegal to kill a snake in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it's already received many calls about snake sightings.

Here in East Tennessee, there are only two: the timber rattlesnake and the copperhead.