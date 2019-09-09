JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will not place charges on Jefferson County High School after some protected songbirds were injured by a repellant intended to keep pigeons away.

The school officials said they were advised of a bird repellent called '4 the Birds' that would safely deter the creatures, but after pigeons and some songbirds ended up sick -- wildlife lovers said it did more harm than good.

RELATED: 'I've seen nothing like this' | Wildlife rehabilitator works to save injured birds found in Jefferson County school parking lot

TWRA officer Chase Rich said the investigation showed the product school officials are using is legal and regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He said they put the product in one location of the stadium, which was closed off, where songbirds and other desirable species typically would not be seen.

"We are not placing any charges for the songbirds as there was no intent for them to be harmed," Rich said in an email.

TWRA has recommended other methods to keep the pigeons away from the stadium in the future.