NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is preparing young sportsmen hunters for Tennessee's first deer hunt of the season.

The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts will take place Oct. 26-27.

According to TWRA's release, young sportsman hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, who is 21 years or older, and comply with fluorescent orange regulations.

Parents and young sportsmen who plan to participate must also attend a hunter education class.

Additionally, TWRA plans to open the second part of Tennessee's deer archery season Oct. 28 through Nov. 8.

