TWRA tracking turkey population through wildlife survey open until Aug. 31

The Wild Turkey Observation Survey is used to help the TWRA get an idea about the turkey population on a statewide scale.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For some people in East Tennessee, spotting a wild turkey can be unique and exciting. For others, wild turkeys are a common sight.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking people across the state to help them keep track of the turkey population by filling out a survey if they spot a wild turkey. It's called the Wild Turkey Observation Survey, and it's open from June 1 through Aug. 31.

The TWRA started the program last year and said they saw success from it. Through it, they got a better idea about the turkey population's nesting success, brood survival and animal reproduction productivity. They said that the number of young produced each year is generally the most important factor influencing the population trends of turkeys.

"We're asking the public to help us, again, on their observations of young turkeys that they see, and report them to us so that our biologists and managers can get a better feel for how many turkeys are on the landscape," said Matt Cameron, a spokesperson from the TWRA.