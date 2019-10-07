SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. --- With two outbreaks of Parvovirus in one month at the Sullivan County Animal Shelter, the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center sent representatives to tour the shelter on Tuesday to examine procedures.

Since last week, shelter officials said five dogs have died from an outbreak of Parvovirus. Eleven dogs died from a Parvovirus outbreak in June.

Dr. Becky DeBolt, a clinical assistant professor at the UTVMC, said Parvovirus outbreaks aren’t uncommon in animal shelters but steps can be taken to limit the spread of the disease.

“The shelter is going to continue taking in dogs with Parvo until we have full vaccinated dogs in our communities,” she said. “Knowing that they’ve had a few bouts of this indicates that there is probably some breakdown in the daily maintenance in the shelter.”

DeBolt said her team may not be able to find the source of the Parvo outbreaks from this visit. She worked with shelter staff to educate them on proper cleaning procedures and how to identify early signs of Parvo.

“Hopefully, we can eliminate larger outbreaks and when animals come in we can see the signs,” said Peter Hanson, the acting manager of the shelter. “Usually when the signs show up, it’s too late.”

Treatment of a dog with Parvovirus can cost as much as $1,000, a cost most shelters can’t realistically afford. Even with treatment, success isn’t guaranteed for the patient.

DeBolt said the best thing we can do is to get dogs out of the shelter as fast as possible, and make sure our dogs are routinely vaccinated.