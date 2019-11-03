HOUSTON — Now you've seen everything.

Someone in Texas was caught on video over the weekend transporting a horse in the back of a regular pickup truck. Not in a trailer - in the bed of the truck.

Ami Parbs tells KHOU 11 she was driving so she had her child record video of it while they were on the way to a gymnastics meet on Saturday. She posted the video on her Facebook page.

She says they saw the driver on Highway 59 heading through Corrigan, in Polk County about 100 miles northeast of Houston.

Apparently the pickup driver pulled into a Whataburger and was later caught on camera getting questioned by a DPS Trooper.

As the video and photos went viral online, many questioned the safety of the unusual horse transportation method.

"His reins are being held through the back windshield, dangerous though," Natalie Kent pointed out on Facebook.

