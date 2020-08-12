Volunteers needed: Monroe County Animal Shelter seeking help with animals

Normally, inmates perform duties at the shelter. Due to COVID-19, they have stayed in lockup and fewer people have been available to help the animals.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who wants to work with animals now has a chance to spend their time cuddling kittens and helping a community.

The Monroe County Animal Shelter has announced that it is looking for volunteers to help care for their animals after they experienced a shortage of help due to the coronavirus. Normally, inmates would help at the shelter. However, several have stayed in lockup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jobs include walking dogs, cleaning cat condos, socializing with animals, laundry and desk work. Officials also said that they are looking for people to help foster some of the animals.

Most of the animals in the shelter have been placed there because owners are no longer able to care for them, officials said. They said that many are housebroken and family-friendly. Officials said that the shelter is almost filled to capacity.

Anyone interested in helping the shelter should call them at (423) 442-1015, or email them at animal.shelter@monroetn.com.