Watch: DC's Giant Pandas enjoy snow storm, sliding down hills at National Zoo exhibit

The zoo's Panda Cam on Sunday caught Mei Xiang and Tian Tian doing summersaults, sliding down a hill in their exhibit and having tons of fun!

WASHINGTON — The Giant Pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo are enjoying the snow that has hit the region.

The zoo's Panda Cam on Sunday caught Mei Xiang and Tian Tian doing summersaults, sliding down a hill in their exhibit and having tons of fun on this snow day.

The baby Giant Panda, Xiao Qi Ji, encountered snow for the first time! Keepers say he took a little nip at the fresh powder when he was exposed to the elements for a little while.

The Smithsonian National Zoo and the China Wildlife and Conservation Association have signed a new three-year extension to keep three giant pandas in D.C. through 2023. The new agreement, which expires on Dec. 7, 2023, stipulates that the National Zoo's three giant pandas, including cub Xiao Qi Ji and his parents Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, will be sent to China at the end of the agreement.

The Giant Pandas at the @NationalZoo are enjoying DC's snow storm. The video shows slides, somersaults and pure panda joy from Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! https://t.co/29ukG8h7mA pic.twitter.com/PHDzAvUWI3 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) January 31, 2021

Giant pandas have lived at the National Zoo in D.C. since 1972 under a program meant to strengthen U.S.-Chinese relations. First Lady Patricia Nixon mentioned liking giant pandas to Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai at a dinner in Beijing in February 1972, and a few months later, in April, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing were welcomed to D.C.