Weekend event will give people a chance to "meet the new Knox Goats!"

People will be able to cuddle with baby goats and meet some older ones over the weekend, during an event hosted by Knox Goats.

CLINTON, Tenn. — There are tons of different ways people can spend their weekends. They can enjoy time with friends, watch T.V. or just relax at home. However, they can also cuddle with some baby goats. For many people, the choice is obvious.

Knox Goats will host an event over the weekend where people be able to meet some of their new baby goats while spending time with some of their adult ones. The goats are used to eradicate invasive plants in the area.

They are often called out by colleges and businesses in Knoxville to eat kudzu that grew over large swaths of empty areas. Many people consider the goats more effective than traditional landscaping techniques too.

Since they are animals, they can reach into corners and around debris, clearing invasive plants in place many people may not even think to look. They are also more environmentally friendly, only clearing away plants that overgrew other plants.