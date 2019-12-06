KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A few birds stole the show at TWRA's second annual Wildlife Program near Maryville.

A barred owl asks the kids, "who cooks for you?"

Campers were also impressed by a juvenile bald eagle along with Challenger, an adult Bald Eagle famous for appearances at professional sporting and other live events.

The camp aims to teach kids about wildlife and fisheries. Check out more about TWRA.

Wildlife Rehabilitator Lynne McCoy, her Barred Owl, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the American Eagle Foundation for an outstanding wildlife program were some of the guests at the camp.

During the morning rotation, Paul and Reservoirs Fisheries Biologist John Hammonds led a session on what fish eat and the fishing lures designed that mimic those foods. Wildlife Technician Carl Williams and TWRA Intern Ben Wiley taught a class on native fish and crayfish in Tennessee, and TWRA Intern Andrew Julian assisted TDEC's Gerry Middleton and his wife Carole with a session about Tennessee's bat populations.

The day ended with fun outside activities including exploring a stream for live critters with Carl and Intern Ben; fishing rod and reel casting with Paul and John; and archery and slingshots with Information Specialist Matt Cameron and Intern Andrew.