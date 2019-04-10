BATTLE GROUND, Wash — A woman could not believe what she was seeing as someone threw a kitten out of their driver's side window on highway 503 in Battle Ground. Ashly Beebe says she is still in shock that someone could be so cruel.

“I saw something black fly out the window and kind of twirl in the air and I thought it was a black paper bag or something and then it hit the ground and when it hit the ground I realized it was a kitten,” Beebe said.

The kitten was thrown from the driver's side window of a large truck. Beebe didn't get the license plate because she was so focused on getting to the kitten. But she couldn't find it.

That's when she took to Facebook. Her mom posted about it in a community page and it got people talking. People were outraged and started commenting and sharing the post. That's how best friends Jamie Smith and Jackie Gray heard about it.

The pair searched for two and a half hours before finding a little kitten in a ditch not far from the freeway.

“I don't understand how somebody could do that to a living creature, whether their human or a cat. There are so many other options you could do if you really don't' want to keep them”, said Jamie Smith.

The plan was to give her to another family but Jackie's mom just fell in love with her.

“We named her the black pearl”, said Holly Gray. “We're hoping whoever did that, threw her out of a vehicle, has the curse of the Black Pearl, and a Pearl is a gem and she's ours.

Pearl is now happy as can be but her new family says she's not the only kitten this happened to. They want whoever's doing this to stop and know there are other options.

“Go to the humane society, find shelters”, Gray said. “There's a lot of people on Facebook that are actually looking for kittens, so there's always a better option than throwing the precious little things to the side of the road.”

