Young bear put down due to severe injuries and illness

TOWNSEND, Tenn — Appalachian Bear Rescue said they made the difficult decision to end the suffering of a male yearling bear due to the severe injuries it sustained as well as being underweight.

ABR said they received word Saturday afternoon that a very sick little bear was on its way to The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine from Johnson County.

Members of ABR met with a TWRA officer and took custody of the bear and rushed it to UT. However, ABR said it was already too late. The bear had suffered multiple injuries within the past few months that were consistent with a car accident. The bear also weighed 29 pounds. Due to the extent of the injuries, the vets and ABR decided to end the bear's suffering.

ABR said the bear was "one of ours" and named him Caledon Bear, short for Caledonia, the old Latin name of Scotland. The name also means "Tough People".