Young-Williams Animal center reaches critical capacity for adult dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with Young-Williams Animal Center said that the shelter is running out of space to take in additional dogs and is looking for immediate adopters and fosters to make more room.

“We are at capacity for adult dogs, and we really need our community’s assistance right now to get dogs out of the shelter and into homes,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of YWAC. “Adult dogs make wonderful pets, and if you can’t adopt we would be grateful to have your temporary help as a foster.”

Adult dogs can become homeless for several reasons. Sometimes, their families don't take them along while moving or simply can't afford to continue caring for them and abandon them.

Officials said people can adopt these dogs for $40, which includes a veterinary exam, a spay or neuter surgery, standard vaccinations and a microchip with registration. Adapters will also be screened by staff to make sure they are a good fit for the animal.

People can also foster animals in the shelter, temporarily taking care of them in their homes to open up space for other arrivals. The shelter said it provides all food and supplies to care for them.

Volunteers are also needed at YWAC to help care for the increased number of animals at the shelter.

The main shelter and YWAC's Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. and are closed for 1 hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time. Pet adoption is available at both facilities; owners looking for lost pets should visit the Division Street location only.

Reclaimed pets also will open space for additional intake, officials said.