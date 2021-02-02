Young-Williams Animal Center seeking emergency fosters as animal evacuees expected due to Hurricane Ida

Young-Williams Animal center said their shelter was near capacity and they needed space for both lost pets in the community, and ones evacuated from the hurricane.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana destroying homes and buildings, many shelters in surrounding areas started preparing for an influx of animals.

Young-Williams Animal Center is one of those shelters. They said Tuesday they were seeking emergency fosters for animals currently in the shelter, to make room for an expected influx of rescues from the storm. Officials were also asking for people who could take in pets arriving over the weekend.

They said that the shelter was nearing capacity and they needed space for both lost pets in the community and evacuees from the storm.

Anyone interested in taking in foster animals could fill out a form online.

Hurricane Ida left hundreds of thousands without power across Louisiana after it made landfall. Some areas outside New Orleans also saw major flooding and damage.

The storm was blamed for at least four deaths in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot-deep (6-meter-deep) hole near Lucedale, Mississippi, where a highway had collapsed after torrential rains.