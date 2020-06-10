Young Williams Animal Center to host virtual "Cause for Paws" event with animal appearances

The annual event is meant to celebrate the Young Williams Animal Center's vision of "a home for every pet."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As events across the U.S. go online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young Williams Animal Center is hosting its annual Cause for Paws to celebrate its mission — "A Home for Every Pet."

The YWAC said that participants will hear stories about the center, learn about how it works behind-the-scenes and also said several of the pets the center works with will make an appearance. They also said that teams are working on bringing people new ways to celebrate, and promised surprises for people participating in the event.

The event is meant to teach people about the center's efforts to end pet homelessness in the community, promote animal welfare and enhance people's bonds with animals. It is also meant to teach people about spay and neuter initiatives, as well as various animal-related issues.

The 6th annual Cause for Paws will be on Thursday, Oct. 8 at noon. Anyone who wants to participate in the event, or host a virtual table where people can join them and learn more about the YWAC. People can also donate to the center online.

Officials said that the YWAC had a save rate of over 90% for the first time in 2018, which helped them earn a designation as a no-kill shelter. They said that they saved 8,311 animals, and currently have a 93% save-rate.