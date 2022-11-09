Young-Williams Animal Center urgently needs dry dog, cat and puppy food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Young-Williams Animal Center said Tuesday they urgently need dry dog, cat and puppy food so they could food more than 350 animals in their care.
They were asking for donations of food from the public to help them continue feeding the animals. They said anyone who wants to donate food can stop by the center from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. They can also use a delivery service like Instacart to deliver food to either their Division Street location or their Kingston Pike location.
They said two factors led to the urgent need for food — first, the animal center took in a large amount of animals recently. They also said there were logistical issues that depleted their food supply until the next shipment.
They said they need dry adult dog food the most. Adult dogs at the shelter it a total of around 800 pounds of food weekly.
Supporters can also shop the center's Amazon wishlist or give money online.