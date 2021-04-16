Young-Williams at critical capacity; adult dogs are adoptable for a donation of choice this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you are looking to make a new furry friend, this weekend will be the perfect opportunity!
Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville is currently at critical capacity, so it is waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs for a donation of the adopter's choosing.
The event, called "Don't 'Pittie' a Shelter Dog, Adopt One!" runs from Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 18. All adult dogs breeds and mixes are included in the event -- not just Pitties!
The only pups not included in the special event are the puppies, which will still cost the normal $250 adoption fee.
If you are more of a cat person, adult felines age 3 and up are always free to adopt! Kittens cost $100, but when you adopt one you can adopt a second for free. The summer kitten boom is also just around the corner, and the shelter typically holds more special events to make space when the feline population multiplies.
You can learn more about adopting and see the pups' smiling faces at this link.