Young-Williams at critical capacity; adult dogs are adoptable for a donation of choice this weekend

The shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend on all adult dogs for a donation of the adopter's choosing!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you are looking to make a new furry friend, this weekend will be the perfect opportunity!

Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville is currently at critical capacity, so it is waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs for a donation of the adopter's choosing.

The event, called "Don't 'Pittie' a Shelter Dog, Adopt One!" runs from Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 18. All adult dogs breeds and mixes are included in the event -- not just Pitties!

The only pups not included in the special event are the puppies, which will still cost the normal $250 adoption fee.

If you are more of a cat person, adult felines age 3 and up are always free to adopt! Kittens cost $100, but when you adopt one you can adopt a second for free. The summer kitten boom is also just around the corner, and the shelter typically holds more special events to make space when the feline population multiplies.