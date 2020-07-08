Young-Williams letting people purr-use feline friends without appointments on Caturdays!

Young-Williams will let people in to visit the cat adoption floor without an appointment on Caturdays starting Saturday, August 8.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Adopting a pet has been a tricky process during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Young-Williams Animal Center has found a way to make it a little easier to meet a new furry friend.

Starting Saturday, August 8, Young-Williams will let people visit the cat adoption floor again on Saturdays without needing to set up an appointment ahead of time. "Caturdays" run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To get in, all you need to do is text the adoption number posted on the shelter door when arrive, and then wait in your vehicle for a staff member to greet you. You'll need to make sure to wear your mask if you want to meet the cats, though!

Hundreds of animals in East Tennessee are in need of a loving home. 10News is joining in the nationwide Clear The Shelters 2020 effort all through August. You can find a shelter near you at this link.