The first official day of summer isn't until Friday, but at Young-Williams Animal Center -- the summer rush of kittens has already arrived!

Young-Williams is at cat-pacity with all the new kittens that typically arrive in force this time of year.

In order to help make some space for more animals looking for homes, Young-Williams is waiving adoption fees for most of its pets.

All kittens, cats and adult dogs will have their adoption fees waived for people who make a monetary donation of their choice to the shelter from today through the first day of summer on Friday, June 21.

Puppies aren't included with this, so if you want to adopt one you'll still need to pay their normal adoption fees.

All adoptions come with spay/neuter services, microchipping and registration for dogs/cats, a preliminary physical exam, initial core vaccines, deworming, flea and tick treatment, heartworm tests and preventative care, FELV and FIV tests for adult cats, and FELV for kittens.

Young-Williams Animal Center is located at 3201 Division Street in Knoxville, and their Animal Village is located at 6400 Kingston Pike in Knoxville. They are both open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and usually close for an hour between 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

If you're just looking to adopt a new furry friend and miss this chance, there are still plenty of options!