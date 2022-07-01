Young-Williams takes in six dogs after more than 100 huskies and other large breeds rescued in Kentucky

Young-Williams said more than 100 dogs were surrendered and saved from a home in Kentucky earlier in January.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Young-Williams Animal Center said it recently took in six dogs that were rescued from a home in Kentucky earlier in January.

The Kentucky Humane Society said it rescued more than 100 huskies and large breed dogs from a home on January 5.

The group said the dogs had been living outside, many on chains, in unsanitary conditions on the property.

"Many of these animals had only dirty water to drink and broken dog houses to rest in," it said. "It was heartbreaking to see these poor dogs living outside in the elements, chained with only a few feet to run, hungry, with matted fur and suffering from untreated illness and wounds, but now they are safe and getting the care they desperately need and deserve."

BREAKING NEWS: The Kentucky Humane Society had spent the past few days assisting our good friends at Spencer County... Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Several organizations stepped up to help the dogs, including Young-Williams, Adopt A Husky, the Lexington Humane Society, and others.

Young-Williams said the dogs arrived on January 10 and are now recovering in Knoxville-area foster homes. It said it will keep people updated on their progress and adoption availability.