KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center is looking for loving foster families to help take in pets evacuated away from danger when hurricanes strike.

As Hurricane Dorian begins its march up the Southeast Coast and other storms begin to form during hurricane season, animals without a home and those that have been left behind are facing a potentially dire situation.

Rescue agencies on the East Coast are working to take in these animals, and East Tennessee often is called on to serve as one of the hubs for sheltering hurricane animals.

YWAC said it hasn't been called on yet, but wants to be ready to do all it can to help these animals if and when that happens.

Because of the potential for increased need, Young-Williams Animal Shelter is asking for help from people to provide these animals temporary refuge.

YWAC said it has limited space at both of its locations in Knoxville, so it is asking for people who would like to help to sign up and become an emergency foster family.

The animal center said having more foster families would help more evacuated animals and others in need of forever homes.

If you are interested in becoming an emergency foster, YWAC said to email emergencyfoster@young-williams.org.

All fosters must be able to keep the pets for up to a month, but these pets will be made available for adoption sooner as space opens in YWAC.

Part of being a foster also means trying to find a forever home for the pet you are housing while it is in your care via word of mouth, social media, and emails to friends and family.

All applicants must also complete a standard foster application.

If you aren't able to foster a pet, there are still other ways to help. YWAC said they can always use donations of food, toys, bedding, and treats for these displaced animals.

You can learn more on YWAC's website.

