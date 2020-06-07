Young-Williams reducing cat and dog adoption fees this weekend to empty the shelters

All cats and dogs will be up for adoption for $25 or less from Friday to Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking for a new friend, Young-Williams Animal Center will be holding a special adoption event this weekend to find dogs and cats new furever homes!

YWAC is teaming up with BISSELL Pet Foundation again to empty the shelters from Friday, July 10 to Sunday, July 12. More than 160 shelters and rescue partners will reduce adoption fees for thousands of dogs and cats to provide people an opportunity to adopt for $25 or less.

“It is always a busy time for our shelter following the 4th of July, as fireworks can cause pets to panic and run away,” Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman says. “Our hope is that they will be reunited with their owners and that ‘Empty the Shelters’ will ensure the animals at our shelter find a loving home. The more adoptions we have, the more space opens up for stray and lost pets.”

The special event will run this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from 1 to 2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter at 3201 Division Street off Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville. The shelter will also honor foster-to-adopt cases with reduced adoption fees that start as fosters during the weekend, so long as they are adopted within the next week.

“The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

Staff will help potential adopters find their new pals and complete the application process online, over the phone and by email. Every animal adopted at Young-Williams Animal Center during the special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

Since the program began in 2016, YWAC said Empty the Shelters has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, 6,231 pets were adopted during two ETS events.