YWAC at crisis capacity, adoption fees for adult animals temporarily waived

All animals 6 months and older are free from Saturday, Aug. 19 until Monday, Aug. 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Young-Williams Animal Center is at "crisis capacity" for adult animals 6 months and older and needs to create space for the intake of animals.

Adoption fees for all adult animals will be free from Saturday, Aug. 19 until Monday, Aug. 21.

"We currently are at crisis capacity and calling for community members who have been considering pet adoption to please do so this weekend," YWAC said. "We need to immediately create space for the intake of lost, stray, injured and neglected animals."

Anyone interested in adopting can learn more at young-williams.org/adopt or visit in person at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.