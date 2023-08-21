YWAC holds free adoption event to combat critical capacity limit

More than 175 pets adopted from Young-Williams Animal Center free adoption event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center is at critical capacity, which puts the shelter at risk of running out of space for future animals. But it's not just like this in Knoxville, or even the state of Tennessee — it's happening across the country.

"This is not just a local or regional issue," said Janet Testerman, the CEO of the Young-Williams Animal Center. "It is an issue that we are dealing with all across the country with shelters all across the country."

That's why the shelter held a free adoption event from Saturday, Aug. 19, through Monday, Aug. 21.

"We really came out and made a plea for adoptions for people to really understand to be transparent about the number of animals that we actually do have," said Testerman.

People who wanted a pet could come to the shelter, sign in, meet some animals and take one home at no cost. Over the weekend, more than 175 pets were adopted, but as animals were leaving, more were coming in.

"Ninety-three animals still came through our back door. So again, that's why it's just so important that we continue to adopt. I also have a plea for fosters, people who are interested if they're not quite ready to add to their family," said Testerman.

Fostering gives animals a more quiet environment and temporary housing, and it also frees up shelter space.

Danielle Peace, a foster and volunteer assistant, says being a foster has a positive impact on the animals in your care.

"What makes the difference is getting them into foster, they don't get the shelter shock. They don't get overwhelmed by stimulus. They don't get that sad, defeated, you know, tragic mentality of just trauma, because they're in a home. And we have ones where that's all they need," said Peace.

Fosters don't have to pay for anything. The shelter provides food, litter, medicine and medical care.

"We take care of everything. All you have to do is send a message and say, 'Hey, I'm out and they'll go.' We shop for kittens too. It's a lot of fun. They have everything they take care of if you need bedding if you need food if you need frequently, we have extra containers and we get a lot of great donations," said Peace.