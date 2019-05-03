ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is asking for public help to name it's newest addition: an infant Hoffmann's two-toed sloth.

The baby sloth was born Nov. 4, 2018 to Bonnie, the zoo's female sloth. This is Bonnie's second child with 25-year-old male, Cocoa.

The Sloth Care Team has put their heads together to come up with a name but wants public input on the final choice, Zoo Atlanta posted on Facebook.

Fans are invited to submit their choices for their favorite name until March 19.

The choices are:

Names for a girl:

Blossom

Fern

Willow

Names for a boy:

Bean

Clyde

Rio

Vote online now.

Zoo Atlanta is expected to announce the winner of the contest on March 19. The zoo will share the news on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.