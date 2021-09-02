Zoo Knoxville asks for help naming baby giraffe

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — What do you think? Is this face more of a Mike or Robert? Charles or Hank?
Whatever your opinion, you get to decide! Zoo Knoxville is asking for help naming their new baby giraffe.
Just submit your idea to the link here, or at zooknoxville.org right here.
A few finalists will be chosen next week for a public vote.
Please submit your suggestion by midnight Friday, Feb.12, 2021.
The zoo said his birth is an important milestone for the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.