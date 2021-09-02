Zoo Knoxville asks for help naming baby giraffe

Whatever your opinion, you get to decide! Zoo Knoxville is asking for help naming their new baby giraffe.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — What do you think? Is this face more of a Mike or Robert? Charles or Hank?

Whatever your opinion, you get to decide! Zoo Knoxville is asking for help naming their new baby giraffe.

Just submit your idea to the link here, or at zooknoxville.org right here.

A few finalists will be chosen next week for a public vote.

Please submit your suggestion by midnight Friday, Feb.12, 2021.