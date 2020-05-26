Zoo Knoxville camel Abba dies of cancer

The 20-year-old camel was recently diagnosed with an inoperable obstruction in his bowel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Zoo Knoxville staff and visitors are mourning the loss of beloved camel Abba, who died on Sunday after a brief battle with cancer.

Abba was an animal ambassador, taking countless zoo visitors on a ride and enjoying his interactions with them.

The 20-year-old camel was recently diagnosed with an inoperable obstruction in his bowel. His caretakers worked to make him comfortable, but his health declined rapidly this weekend and they made the difficult decision to euthanize him.

The zoo said Abba was very bonded with his caretakers. He listened to their conversations and would always reward them with a sideways stare when he heard his name.

"He was an especially gifted meteorologist, known as the 'weather camel' for his keenly accurate ability to sense when rain was coming, at which time he would let his keepers know it was time to head for the barn because he disliked getting wet," the zoo said in a release.

Abba had a long-time companion named Ty that the caretakers are working to comfort, even sleeping with him in his barn so he won't be alone. Ty is getting extra attention from the staff and visits from the Kids Cove goats.