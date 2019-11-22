KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you were at Lowe's Home Improvement recently, you may have encountered a porcupine. That's right, a very large porcupine.

It's been getting wild at the local Lowe's with Zoo Knoxville animal ambassador Pedzi.

Pedzi is an African crested porcupine and she went with zookeepers on a new adventure to the hardware store for her lunch break.

"The reason we do it is for a couple reasons. One we do it for enrichment so enrichment's things we do for all of our animals at the zoo that bring out their natural behaviors," said Annie Mader, Zoo Knoxville Senior Animal Interpreter.

Zookeepers took her all over the store to explore new surfaces and textures.

"It really gives her an opportunity to interact with her environment more," Mader said.

Additionally, Mader said it helps Pedzi to get more acclimated to strangers.

"That's probably one of my favorite things is watching people's reactions when their there to get some nails or a board and they look over and see the largest porcupine on Earth," Mader said.

You can check out Pedzi's full experience in the video below.

