KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville will host their own version of the Olympic games.

Their Aldabra giant tortoise, Big Al, is competing in the BIG AL-LYMPICS.

Officials said that Big Al has probably lived through all the modern Olympic games, which started in Athens in 1896.

Big Al is estimated to have been born in 1878.

You can visit him every day at the zoo's ARC and follow his progress on his Twitter profile @BigAlSays.